‘God stepped in:’ Family grateful Lumberton parents, 2-year-old are alive after shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A family in Lumberton spent Wednesday praying after a shooting left a pair of parents and their two-year-old child hurt.

Lumberton police say officers responded to Denver Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday after a shooting into a home there.

Walike Smith, his wife Latoya and their young child were hurt in the gunfire. Family says they were asleep in bed. They all were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“This is where they shot the house in right here,” Reggie Smith said as he pointed to bullet holes in the front window of the home. He’s Walike’s brother and lives close by. He heard the shots ring out.

“I walked over my brother’s house and looked at their window,” he said. “She said ‘Reggie all three of us have been shot,'”

Family said Walike was shot in the face, Latoya in the arm and the child in the leg.

“It’s senseless,” Reggie Smith said. “You got a baby in the house and they’re shooting and don’t know who they’re shooting.”

Walike’s mom, Rosa Smith, lives across the street. She also heard the gun fire and Wednesday said her ‘heart is broken.’

Smith said she adopted Walike when he was a baby and said her son is a gifted musician who plays in many churches.

She has the same questions as Reggie.

“What type of people can come in at 3 o’clock in the morning and shoot in the house and shoot a two-year-old?” she said.

Lumberton police have not released information on potential suspects or motives. The agency is still seeking information from the public. Thousands, meanwhile, have shown support online. The family is still grateful though, and praying for something good.

“My brother could be dead,” Smith said. “His wife could be dead. Their baby could be dead. But God stepped in.”

Smith expects all three to survive.

“I know that God is able and every time I think about it and start crying I say, ‘Okay God you got this,'” Rosa Smith said. “So I just believe God will take something bad and turn it around and let something good come of this.”

