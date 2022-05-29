HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Did you know that driving at 15 mph over the speed limit could get your license suspended in North Carolina?

​​Per the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ website, an individual’s driving privilege will be revoked for at least 30 days if they are convicted of:

Driving any vehicle more than 15 mph over the speed limit while driving at a speed greater than 55 mph

Driving at a speed greater than 80 mph

If a driver in North Carolina were to be caught speeding twice in the same year at any speed, their license will be suspended for at least 60 days.

In North Carolina you have the right to request a hearing to dispute the speeding charge, however, that will cost $100 just to have your case heard by the DMV with no guarantee of success.

Be careful driving down the interstates on Memorial Day Weekend, as the consequences for your first speeding ticket could be far more than you ever imagined.