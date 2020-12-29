DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man’s car was stolen Sunday night after he went outside to heat it up.

But 30 minutes after it was stolen, a pair of thieves got into a wreck and totaled the car in Durham.

Video shows the thieves flipped the car near the intersection of Morreene Road and Sherwood Drive.

The car was actually stolen at a home near Burch Avenue and Brewster Street.

The victim was visiting a friend there and he went outside to do what he does all the time — he turned on the car and let it heat up.

Shortly after that, he looked out the window and saw two people get in the car and take off.

It was about an hour later when he got a call from police that they had found his car, but the last thing he expected to hear was that it was wrecked.

“They called me and said that they had good news and bad news: ‘The good news is they found it and the bad news is that they wrecked it’,” said Giovanni Sanchez.

The car, a 2011 Honda Civic, was on its side and was heavily damaged. Officials said it will not be repaired.

“You can’t believe your eyes, but that’s what it is. I’m thankful they found it even though it was this way, so I can get my belongings out of the car,” Sanchez said.

When police got to the scene, the suspects were gone.

Sanchez says he wants this to be a reminder to people to not leave your car unattended while it’s running.