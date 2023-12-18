THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A good Samaritan used a ladder Sunday morning to help with the rescue of two people from a house fire, according to the Thomasville Fire Department.

It happened at about 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of White Street, where Thomasville firefighters and police officers found a two-story home on fire.

As crews arrived, they noticed that a neighbor had grabbed a ladder from the front yard of the home and helped two people down from the roof. The pair were climbing down as crews arrived.

Both of the people who escaped were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and then released.

Firefighters said there were also several pets in the house and that some dogs remain unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.