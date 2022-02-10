Gov. candidate Joe Cunningham wants to legalize sports betting in South Carolina

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his campaign for South Carolina governor on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Cunningham says he wants to legalize marijuana in South Carolina, something he says would provide healthcare options, create jobs and generate millions in revenue for the state. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham wants to legalize sports betting in the state.

Cunningham tweeted Thursday that it’s time sports betting was legal in South Carolina.

“This is about giving people more freedom and generating new revenue we can use to tackle our biggest challenges,” he said. “30 other states, including our neighbors, have already done it. Now it’s our turn.”

Cunningham said $7 billion will be wagered on the Super Bowl this year but South Carolina won’t get any revenue from it because it’s not legal in the state.

“With the state of our schools & roads, we can’t afford to pass up that kind of money,” he said.

Cunningham said sports betting is already happening in South Carolina, but because it’s underground and unregulated, it brings in no tax revenue for the state.

“Legalizing it simply provides people more freedom while also generating more revenue for our schools and roads,” Cunningham said.