Gov. Cooper announces $5.5 million facility that’ll kickstart Lumberton industrial park

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Elkay Manufacturing will invest $5.5 million in a new facility that will be the anchor tenant of an industrial park, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday in Lumberton.

The new facility will be the first tenant of an industrial park at Highway 74 and Interstate 95.

“Elkay’s expansion plus its selection of the new Robeson County industrial park brings twice the good news,” Cooper said. “Rural North Carolina can offer the industrial sites, workforce and transportation systems that manufacturers expect to find in a world-class business location.”

Elkay Manufacturing makes stainless steel sinks, faucets and drinking fountains. The new facility is expected to create 20 jobs.

The jobs will pay an average salary of $48,960, according to the company. The company will also receive a $50,000 business grant from the One North Carolina Fund.

Ken Blazer, the director of global distribution and logistics for Elkay Manufacturing, said the company will move its distribution function from its Lumberton facility to its new one, which will free up space for additional manufacturing capacity.