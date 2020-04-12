Gov. Cooper asks North Carolinians to prepare for severe weather

FILE- In this June 24, 2016 file photo,North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper speaks during a forum in Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina’s too-close-to-call Governor’s race won’t have a final tally on Friday, Nov. 18, as the state had hoped or perhaps anytime soon because of delays in deciding which ballots should count. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, […]

RALEIGH, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is urging residents to be prepared for the potentially severe weather heading toward the Carolinas.

Cooper’s office says North Carolinians need to be ready for the chance of power outages overnight and into Monday afternoon.

“North Carolinians are already following Stay At Home orders for the coronavirus, and now it’s also important to prepare for strong storms and possible power outages,” Governor Cooper said in a statement Sunday. “Be sure to follow weather conditions closely on Sunday and Monday, and have a way to receive severe weather warnings.”

The governor says even as COVID-19 response efforts continue, emergency teams are preparing for the weather.

