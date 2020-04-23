Gov. Roy Cooper extends stay-at-home order until May 8

If you are on mobile and do not see the video, please click here to watch.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NC Governor Roy Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 8 on Thursday.

Cooper said that NC is flattening the curve but is not ready to fully lift restrictions.

Cooper also said NC needs an increase in testing and trends need to be headed in the right direction. White House guidance has been incorporated into the governor’s plan.

Updates from Gov. Cooper’s COVID-19 briefing: https://t.co/Aqk7Tw0awm — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 23, 2020

North Carolina’s coronavirus restrictions have been in place for more than a month now and many people are wondering when things will get back to “normal.”

Today, Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to share those plans.

You can watch the Governor’s press conference here in the video player above.

Cooper has previously said it’s all about the three “T’s” as far as when we’ll see restrictions start to ease – testing, tracing, and trends.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services statistics show that 96,185 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state – that means that less than 1-percent of North Carolina’s population has been tested for the virus.

Confirmed cases continue to trend up.