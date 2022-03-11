RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has commuted the sentences of three people who were convicted of crimes that were committed when they were teenagers – including April Barber.

The governor’s office said the communications come after “intensive reviews” of the cases.

These three commutations are the first recommended to Cooper by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board, which he established by an executive order last year.

“North Carolina law continues to change to recognize that science is even more clear about immature brain development and decision making in younger people,” Cooper said. “As people become adults, they can change, turn their lives around, and engage as productive members of society.”

April Barber has been serving a life sentence for the murder of her grandparents in 1991.

“April Barber was 15 years of age, was guided by a boyfriend that was 29 years of age who has since passed away and did a terrible thing. But Governor Cooper today has given her a second chance in life. I feel confident that she will be an excellent model citizen,” said attorney Don Vaughan. “The fact that she has helped other inmates, got her paralegal certificate while she’s been incarcerated and has done everything the Department of Corrections has asked her to do, people deserve second chances. Governor Cooper thinks April Barber is on of them.”

Just 15 years old at the time, April Barber was pregnant with a 29-year-old man’s child. She had been living with her grandparents Lillie and Aaron Barber who had adopted her.

April and the Barbers did not agree on what to do about the child she was carrying. She and her boyfriend Clinton Johnson set fire to the Barber’s Wilkes County home, killing them both.

April Barber had been serving a life sentence since 1992. Attempts to appeal the decision and requests for a pardon had previously failed.

Barber gave birth to a son named Colt Johnson, who went on to attend Appalachian State University and played on the football team the year it won the national championship.

Johnson spoke to CBS 17 in December about his mother from his home in California as he waited on any possible word from Cooper’s office.

“We talk every day, that’s my best friend as she would say as well. We’re very similar being that we’ve never spent any amount of time together but we are very alike… almost like twins, somedays it’s like wow” he said.

Johnson has had his hopes up before. The nerves this time are no different.

“I’m impatient, anxious as always, but continuing to go through this process is like you take some steps forward and it feels like you take more steps back. So always just the anxiousness and just making sure that I’m prepared and she’s prepared for the next step when it happens” Johnson said.

Attorney Kristin Parks represented Barber during her first appeal. Now with ACLU North Carolina, the two remain close.

“She always reminds me it’s not whether we win but it’s our friendship, it is the care we show each other, just that someone cares enough about her to stick with her has really meant a lot to her over the years. So I would say you know when I get down as a lawyer or someone that does policy work she is always the first one to pick me up” Parks said.

Parks said Barber was told by her original attorneys that if she pleaded guilty she would not face the death penalty. Current law doesn’t allow a death penalty option for 15-year-olds.

April’s son Colt said his mother’s remorse and life in the last three decades should be taken into consideration. Barber has also been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“Look at how she’s conducted herself over the years, given the limited resources, how she’s continued education, how she’s always tried to progress in areas that she could, being how she conducts herself having MS, having limited resources, how she tries to minimize and manage that being that it’s such a severe disease,” Johnson said.

Barber was being housed at the Anson Correctional Institution in Polkton, about 50 miles east of Charlotte.

Other commutations: