Gov. Cooper issues State of Emergency in NC amid Colonial Pipeline cyber-attack

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the Colonial Pipeline Company in Linden, N.J. A major pipeline that transports fuels along the East Coast says it had to stop operations because it was the victim of a cyberattack. Colonial Pipeline said in a statement late Friday that it “took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations, and affected some of our IT systems.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(FOX 46) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has issued a State of Emergency allowing for fuel transportation waivers after the Colonial Pipeline ransomware cyber-attack that has shut down the largest gas and fuel pipeline on the east coast.

“Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” said Governor Cooper.

Executive Order No. 213 temporarily suspends motor vehicle fuel regulations to ensure adequate fuel supply supplies throughout the state.

On Friday, the Colonial Pipeline system reported a ransomware cyber-attack, resulting in a temporary shutdown of that line. The Colonial Pipeline is a primary fuel pipeline for North Carolina and transports gasoline and other fuel through 10 states between Texas and New Jersey.

It delivers roughly 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, according to the company.

Colonial Pipeline said Saturday that it had been hit by a ransomware attack and had halted all pipeline operations to deal with the threat. DarkSide cultivates a Robin Hood image of stealing from corporations and giving a cut to charity.

The Order received concurrence from the Council of State.

