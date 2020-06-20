Gov Cooper ordered the removal of Confederate confederate monuments at the Capitol

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Cooper ordered the removal of Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds Saturday.

Crews removed the remainder of the North Carolina Confederate monument, the monument to the Women of the Confederacy, and the figure of Henry Lawson Wyatt.

“I have ordered the Confederate monuments on the Capitol grounds be moved to protect public safety. I am concerned about the dangerous efforts to pull down and carry off large, heavy statues and the strong potential for violent clashes at the site. If the legislature had repealed their 2015 law that puts up legal roadblocks to removal we could have avoided the dangerous incidents of last night,” said Cooper.

“Monuments to white supremacy don’t belong in places of allegiance, and it’s past time that these painful memorials be moved in a legal, safe way,” Cooper added.

People gathered and cheered when the statues came down and as they were driven away. This comes after protesters pulled down two other Confederate statues at the North Carolina Capitol Friday night.

In 2017, Governor Cooper called for Confederate monuments on State Capitol grounds to be relocated to museums or related historical sites where they can be viewed in context. Read the Governor’s Medium post on the monuments.

More protests are planned for Saturday night.