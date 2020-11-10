Gov. Cooper restricts gatherings from 25 to 10 people as COVID-19 spreads in NC; restaurants get assistance

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina will remain in Phase 3, and the indoor gathering limit will be reduced from 25 to 10 people.

Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday.

Restaurants will also receive additional assistance.

“Starting Thursday, full-service restaurants seeking help with rent payments or mortgage interest may apply to the North Carolina Department of Commerce for up to $20,000,” Cooper said.

The governor urged North Carolinians to stay safe during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

“This pandemic will not last forever,” Cooper said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen said North Carolina is on “shaky ground” as the holiday season approaches.

She urged North Carolinians to avoid traveling and to wear a mask around anyone who does not live with them.

Under Phase 3:

Restrictions for vulnerable populations will be lessened with encouragement to continue practicing social distancing

Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and congregate care settings will continue.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues, like arenas or amphitheaters, may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Bars may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

Amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy, outdoor attractions only.

The limits on mass gatherings will be reduced to 10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended to October 23.

In phase 1: