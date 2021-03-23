Gov. Cooper signing executive order allowing some businesses to return to full capacity

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will sign an executive order allowing some businesses to open at full capacity, he announced Tuesday afternoon.

Businesses that will be allowed to fully open with safety protocols include museums, aquariums, retail businesses, shops, barbers and salons.

Restaurants, breweries, wineries, amusement parks, gyms and pools will be able to operate with up to 75% capacity indoors and full capacity outdoors with safety protocols in place.

Conference centers, bars, sports arenas and other live performance venues can increase their capacity up to 50%.

The restriction on the late-night sale of alcohol for on-site consumption will also be lifted.

The limit on mass gatherings will also increase to 50 people for those gathering indoors and up to 100 for those gathering outdoors.

The executive order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday.