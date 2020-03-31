NC Gov. Cooper signs executive order to stop utilities from being cut off for people who can’t pay for next 60 days

Governor Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that he has signed an executive order to stop utilities from being cut off for people who can’t pay.

Electric, gas, water and wastewater services cannot be shut off for the next 60 days.

The executive order also encourages banks not to charge overdraft fees and other penalties.

Cooper announced that the first unemployment benefits are set to be paid this week.

The stay-at-home order says unless people are doing essential things or running essential organizations or businesses, they’re required by law to stay at home.

Local law enforcement agencies say their goal is to get voluntary compliance from people and businesses in the community, but that doesn’t always happen.

Greensboro police say a group of people were participating in a non-essential activity outside A Woman’s Choice clinic in Greensboro on Saturday.

Four of them refused to leave voluntarily and were charged with violating the county’s stay-at-home order.

Three of the individuals continued to refuse to leave and were charged with resist, delay and obstructing a public officer.

“Our goal is to gain compliance, not to make arrests, so I ask you to please help everyone and help your community by staying at home to reduce the spread,” said Greensboro Police Chief Brian James.

James went on to say only by staying home will we defeat this virus, and it’s the same message Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers is trying to drive home in the county.

“Just work at it as much as you can. Work with us as much as you can as well, and continue to focus on not yourself so much, but your neighbor or somebody else. Who are you saving? Who are you helping by not getting so close up on them, or better yet by not violating the policies and procedures that’s been put in place,” said Sheriff Danny Rogers.

If you violate the stay-at-home order during the health crisis you can be charged with a Class 2 misdemeanor.

