Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as NC Stay-at-Home order approaches expiration date

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46) – Gov. Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force will provide an update on N.C.’s coronavirus response Wednesday, just days before the state’s latest Stay-at-Home order is set to expire.

Cooper’s modified Stay-at-Home order that requires people to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is scheduled to end January 29.

COVID-19 metrics have moved in the right direction over the past week, with several days in a row of lowering new daily cases reported statewide.

Vaccination distribution, however, has been plagued by a slow rollout and limited vaccines.

State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen called the vaccine distribution process on all levels, including with the federal government, an “unstable environment.”

The state has used 95 percent of its vaccine supply, according to Dr. Cohen, and expects to exhaust the rest by the end of the day Tuesday, so North Carolina has almost gotten rid of its backlog, but some counties did not get any vaccine this week

Cohen said part of the reason some counties aren’t getting any COVID-19 vaccines this week is that many of the doses are going to mass vaccination clinics like the one this coming weekend at Bank of America Stadium.

Moving forward the state has a plan to give 84,000 doses to counties based on population to be split up each week among providers and the rest will go to underserved and minority populations.

