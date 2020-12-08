Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update today as NC battles record-setting hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon as the state faces rising case numbers and record-high hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 2,240 patients in the hospital as of Monday, the fifth straight day of record-high numbers.

399,362 total cases have been confirmed statewide, along with 5,560 deaths.

A vaccine could be approved as early as Thursday. Atrium Health said on Monday that they were prepared to distribute the vaccine, if and when it is approved.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also announced the first 11 facilities in the state that will receive the early shipments of the coronavirus vaccine Monday.

The governor’s Coronavirus Task Force update will start at 3 p.m. Tuesday. FOX 46 Charlotte will carry it on-air and online.