RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s official. On Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the bill that passed the General Assembly, restricting abortions in North Carolina.

He signed the paperwork in front of hundreds of people.

“This bad bill needs a veto,” he told the energetic crowd, who chanted “Veto, veto, veto.”

Cooper read his official veto message to everyone.

“This bill will create dangerous interference with the doctor-patient relationship, leading to harm for pregnant women and their families,” he said.

The hour-long joint rally with Planned Parenthood at Bicentennial Plaza was a call for change.

Officials and Planned Parenthood leaders stood at the podium, letting the community know why they support the veto.

“These decisions are among the most personal anyone makes,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “They should be made by you talking with your loved ones and your doctor.”

But the governor’s veto could be overpowered.

“Standing in the way of progress right now is this Republican supermajority legislature that only took 48 hours to turn the clock back 50 years on women’s health,” said Cooper, to which the crowd answered “Boo.”

It was a concern echoed by many at the rally.

Officials told them they will do whatever it takes to keep abortion care and choices in North Carolina.

“The government should never force a person to carry a pregnancy or give birth against their will,” said Dr. Katherine Farris, Chief Medical Officer of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Republican lawmakers are expected to quickly vote to override Cooper’s veto.