Gov. Henry McMaster highlights tax cuts, teacher pay raises during State of the State address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina is booming and thriving under his leadership, but needs to take bold action to make sure schoolchildren don’t fall behind and the state continues to prosper.
McMaster gave his State of the State address to lawmakers Wednesday. There were no surprises.
McMaster asked for or highlighted items he has already announced like $410 million given back to taxpayers through income tax cuts and rebates, and a $3,000 raise for all teachers.
Democratic House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford disagreed with McMaster’s rosy picture, saying roads and buildings are crumbling and social service agencies are failing the state’s most vulnerable people.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Mother charged after teen weighs in at 26 pounds, other children found healthy
- Datarooms – a range of services for you
- Coker University to offer tuition cut for local students
- TONIGHT: City officials want to hear flooding concerns from people in Crabtree Canal area
- Temperatures continue to warm up but rain is on the way