CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster made a stop in Horry County Friday.

He along with other state and local officials discussed the state hurricane preparation plans for this season.

The three things state officials want people to do is know their evacuation zone, prepare their homes and know their route.

“We’re well prepared and the team that we have here has worked together over the years,” McMaster said. “We have the kinks worked out and we know that the main goal is to be sure that our people know the danger that they face and how to avoid that danger.”

There are 35 evacuation routes across the state.

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials said they have made sure all routes are in good shape and have the proper signage to tell motorists where to go.

Officials said the goal of the hurricane plan is to move people from the coast 100 miles inland.

Along with a hurricane often comes flooding.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is urging people to prepare for flooding whether they’re near the coast or not.

“We’ve also seen in the last several years a significant amount of flooding, and that’s pretty much anytime that we can have floods here in South Carolina, but specifically, and more importantly for this conversation is certainly during a hurricane event,” said Kim Stenson, South Carolina Emergency Management Division director.

Since Hurricane Florence, the state felt it needed a better response plan to floods.

State emergency officials said as of now, they’ve developed a base plan for that, but there’s still more work to do.

“Bottom line is we recognize that we’re working on it, and quite frankly we’re not done yet, but that’s the goal,” Stenson said.

You can find your evacuation zone and route here.