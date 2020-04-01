Gov. Kemp announces shelter in place order for Georgia

UPDATE: Governor Brian Kemp announced that all K-12 public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Gov. Kemp also said he is preparing a statewide shelter-in-place order across Georgia. Further details about the order will be released on Thursday. It’s set to take effect Friday.

ATLANTA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, State Health Officials, GEMA and the National Guard will talk about the coronavirus pandemic response at the Georgia state capitol in Atlanta, Wednesday.

Over the next few weeks, more than 100 members of the National Guard will be deployed to assist at long term facilities and nursing centers with COVID-19 cases in the state.

Georgia’s death toll has now risen to 139 because of COVID-19 complications.

She state health department says more than 4,600 people in the state have tested positive with nearly a thousand still in the hospital.

More than 20,000 people have tested through private or state labs, so about one in four who test, are testing positive.

Dougherty County in south west Georgia has the highest death toll at 27 followed by Fulton and Cobb Counties in Atlanta.