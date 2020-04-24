Gov. Kemp issues guidelines for restaurants reopening in Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) – With some non-essential businesses opening Friday, followed by restaurants on Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp has released a plan he calls “Reviving a Health Georgia.”

The executive order lays out provisions for dine-in services restart amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also extends the suspension of short-term rentals through May 13.

Despite widespread criticism for opening non-essential businesses, Kemp stands firm that his decisions “are informed by data and public health recommendations.”

“I know these hardworking Georgians will prioritize the safety of their employees and customers,” he tweeted Thursday.

Earlier this week, Kemp directed Georgians above the age of 65 and the medically fragile to continue to shelter-in-place an avoid having visitors through mid-May. Thursday’s new order details some additional recommendations for those persons.

The governor’s order also states that outside of the critical infrastructure workforce, no business, establishment, corporation, nonprofit corporation, organization, or county or municipal government can allow more than 10 people to gather in one place. Groups should otherwise continue to practice social distance.

Guidelines for restaurants and dining rooms

The governor issued a long list of recommendations for those who plan to resume dine-in services on Monday.

Before opening doors, according to the order, eateries should “thoroughly detail, clean and sanitize the entire facility” and “continue to do so regularly.”

The guidelines include, but aren’t limited to:

screen and evaluate workers

train employees on the importance of handwashing and avoiding touching their face

employees should wear face coverings

prohibit handshaking

increase physical space between workers and patrons

discontinue use of salad bars and buffets

use disposable paper menus or sanitize reusable menus between each use

limit party size at tables to no more than six

don’t allow patrons to congregate in waiting or bar areas

design a process to ensure patron separation while waiting to be seated

keep restaurant playgrounds closed

Continue reading Kemp’s guidelines here.