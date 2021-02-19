Gov. McMaster asks for review of South Carolina’s power grids after winter storms devastate Texas systems

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has asked for a review of the state’s public and private power grids after winter weather has left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power and millions without safe water.

McMaster’s office shared a copy of the request from its Facebook page Friday morning.

“We know from experience that South Carolina is prepared for, and stands ready to respond to, hurricanes and other forms of severe weather that occasionally impact our State,” the letter reads. “However, these recent events serve as a reminder that dangerous ice storms and severe winter weather can significantly affect those areas typically unaccustomed to such conditions, and when they do, they often have disastrous consequences.”

The letter asks the South Carolina Office of Regularly Staff to undergo a comprehensive review of the grids to determine if they can withstand ice storms and other winter weather conditions. McMaster also asked for a summary of finds and recommendations to be sent to him and other legislative leadership.