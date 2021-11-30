Gov. McMaster ceremonially signs tuition assistance bill for veterans

Unrecognizable soldiers take notes in class while in college. Focus is on the hand writing in a note book.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — Gov. Henry McMaster has ceremonially signed S. 241, the Military Tuition Rates bill.

The legislation officially went into effect on May 6.

According to the governor’s office, the new legislation provides veterans or their dependents using GI Bill education benefits in-state tuition at South Carolina’s universities, colleges, and technical colleges regardless of when they left the service.

Prior to the new law, in order for veterans to receive tuition assistance they had to enroll in school within three years from leaving the military.

“This legislation is a way for South Carolina to honor and reward those who served while also attracting veterans with unique skills and experiences to our colleges, universities, and communities,” explained Gov. McMaster.

To receive in-state tuition rates, the veteran or their dependent must be a South Carolina resident while enrolled at the in-state institution.

