Gov. McMaster declares new state of emergency

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster declared a new state of emergency throughout the state to allow the state’s response to COVID-19 to continue.

The new declaration will be in place for 15 days.

“South Carolina continues to fight this deadly virus with every asset and resource available,” McMaster said. “While we are making progress, we must remain vigilant with expanding prevention and testing efforts. Our state is also facing an economic disruption and emergency the likes of which we’ve never seen, and we are working tirelessly to get out businesses back up and running and our people back to work as soon and as safely as possible.”

By law, a state of emergency can be declared for up to 15 days. The previous state of emergency was issued on April 12 and expires Monday.

This is Gov. McMaster’s fourth executive order declaring a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All existing executive orders will remain in effect with the new state of emergency unless they are otherwise rescinded.

LATEST HEADLINES: