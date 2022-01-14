Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency as parts of SC prepare for winter weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday declared a State of Emergency as South Carolina prepares for winter weather over the long weekend.

While more mild conditions are expected in the Lowcountry, parts of the Midlands and Upstate could see snow, sleet and ice beginning Sunday morning.

McMaster said that “there is a potential for very dangerous conditions caused by accumulations of ice and snow, which will likely result in power outages across the state.”

Enacting a State of Emergency allows state agencies like the Emergency Management Division to better prepare for the upcoming storm.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has already begin pretreating roads and highways, and has “prepositioned equipment and personnel in key areas throughout the state.”

McMaster is asking everyone to take precautions and be weather aware this weekend by doing the following: