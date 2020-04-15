Gov. McMaster declares state of emergency for Monday’s severe weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in response to the devastation caused by Monday’s severe weather event.

Nine people were killed as a series of twisters moved from one end of the state to the other Monday morning. Meteorologists have counted at least nine tornadoes and said more are likely to be added as they carefully trace damage paths that in some cases spread across several counties.

Monday was the deadliest day for tornadoes in South Carolina since a March 1984 outbreak brought 12 twisters to the northern part of the state, killing 15 people.

The emergency declaration does not impact any executive orders issued by the governor in response to the coronavirus in any way. It does, however, direct that the state’s Emergency Operations Plan be further placed into effect to continue the state’s response to the severe weather event.

Currently, local emergency management officials are assessing the damage caused by the storms in the impacted counties. Once those assessments are completed and relayed to the S.C. Emergency Management Division, the governor will request a federal disaster declaration accordingly.

LATEST HEADLINES