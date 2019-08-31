Gov. McMaster declares state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Dorian

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. McMaster issued the order on Saturday and “urges South Carolinians to prepare for the possibility of Hurricane Dorian impacting the state,” a release from the Office of the Governor said. The order allows state agencies to begin coordinating resources and setting the state’s Emergency Operations Plan into effect.

“Given the strength and unpredictability of the storm, we must prepare for every possible scenario,” said Gov. McMaster. “State assets are being mobilized now and Team South Carolina is working around the clock to be ready, if necessary. We encourage all South Carolinians who may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian to be vigilant and prepare now – there is no reason for delay.”

Residents are encouraged to begin preparations for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian, including review plans and considering actions to take if the storm impacts the state, the Governor’s office said.

“We’ve been watching Hurricane Dorian very closely over the past week. The current forecast track indicates Dorian will stay out to sea, just off the coast of Florida, and may impact South Carolina,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson said. “It is vital that every resident have a personal emergency plan and be ready to take action if told to do so.”

