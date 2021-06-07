Gov. McMaster ends COVID-19 State of Emergency in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster was joined by state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on the state’s response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Gov. McMaster announced he is not renewing the State of Emergency he issued for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, 451 days ago. It expired Sunday.

McMaster says he doesn’t believe emergency powers are needed now. But South Carolinians must remain careful. he says officials are watching what goes on around the world related to the pandemic.

McMaster has said the State of Emergency allows him to suspend regulations and put the state in a position to receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The emergency order directed the Department of Health and Environmental Control to exercise all of its emergency powers as outlined in the Emergency Health Powers Act, which allows the departments to do what it deems necessary to address the coronavirus pandemic.