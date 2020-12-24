Gov. McMaster extends state of emergency for South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster extended the state of emergency Wednesday for South Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current state of emergency was set to expire at midnight Thursday.

The new order extends previous rules including suspended visitation at correctional facilities and nursing homes, a mask requirement in restaurants and bars, and a ban on alcohol sales after 11 p.m. each night.

The order is in effect for the next 15 days.

McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster remain in isolation after both tested positive for COVID-19.

Read the full executive order below: