COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state public health officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.

According to a news release, the briefing will be held at 4 p.m. at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

Gov. McMaster took part in a COVID-19 video briefing with the governors of all 50 states led by Vice President Mike Pence, Monday morning.