Gov. McMaster, House leadership propose bumped-up schedule for income-tax cut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants to accelerate his plan to cut the state’s income tax by two years.

In a news release on Tuesday, McMaster’s office said the proposal supported by House leaders and the House Republican Caucus would immediately cut the tax rate for the 4%, 5% and 6% brackets to 3%. In addition, the current 7% bracket would be lowered to 6.5%.

“This is a pay rise for everyone who is working for a living,” McMaster said. “This tax cut will start an avalanche of change and prosperity unlike anything we have seen and add one more reason for South Carolina to have great success in the future.”

Under the plan, those who earn up to $3,200 would not pay any income taxes. Those who make between $3,200 and $16,040 would be in the 3% bracket, while those making more than $16,040 would be in the 6.5% bracket.

During McMaster’s state of the state address in January, the Republican governor said he was proposing a 1% rate reduction over five years for all personal income tax brackets, starting with an immediate $177 million cut. The goal is to put “more money in the pockets of our people to spend is a catalyst for even more economic growth and prosperity,” he said.

In Tuesday’s news release, McMaster’s office said the Board of Economic Advisors’ new economic forecasts for this year’s state budget includes an additional $621.5 million in recurring funds and an additional $921.0 million in nonrecurring funds. With the revised estimates, the new total for recurring funds is $1.519 billion and the new total for nonrecurring funds is $2.9 billion.

“It is a basic Republican principle that we keep taxes low and I believe when there is a surplus of money flowing into our coffers it needs to be returned to the taxpayer,” House Speaker Jay Lucas said. “We are in a unique situation this year where we have the opportunity to provide tax relief to every South Carolinian while still maintaining the economic success we have experienced in the past.”

Murrell Smith, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said he is looking forward to working with McMaster and other state leaders to enact the proposal.