Gov. McMaster issues executive order to combat supply chain crisis

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about his plan to spend $500 million from COVID-19 federal relief money to improve and build new water systems in the state during a news conference on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Great Falls, S.C. The General Assembly will get the final say on how to spend the $2.4 billion in pandemic relief money. (Tracy Kimball/The Herald via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday issued an executive order designed to combat the supply chain crisis by getting more truckers on the roads.

The order “waives or suspends application or enforcement of certain state and federal regulations pertaining to registration, permitting, size, and hours of service for commercial vehicles and operators of commercial vehicles.”

The order also asks state agencies to consider modifying statutes and regulations that would take pressure off the supply chain bottleneck.

In addition to the executive order, McMaster called on the Biden administration to take actions such as lowering the age requirement for commercial driver’s licenses from 21 to 18.

Click here to read the order in full.