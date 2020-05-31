Gov. McMaster, law enforcement officials to hold news conference Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster is set to hold a news briefing Sunday with law enforcement officials.
The news conference will be at 1 p.m. from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
The governor’s office did not specify what would be discussed.
News13 will have a livestream of the briefing at 1 p.m.
