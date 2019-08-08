Gov. McMaster names new state education adviser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has hired the woman who leads the state’s education oversight agency to help his efforts to overhaul the public education system.

McMaster’s office says Education Oversight Committee Director Melanie Barton will starts as his senior education adviser on Sept. 3.

Barton told The Post and Courier of Charleston she sees her role to bring the governor’s office closer to legislators to work together on an overhaul of the public school system.

Barton has worked for the Education Oversight Committee since 2000.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes says the governor hired Barton because of her great reputation and willingness to be brutally honest if needed.

McMaster backed an education reform bill passed this year by the House. Senators promised to take it up first thing in 2020.

