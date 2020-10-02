Gov. McMaster officially lifts restaurant capacity restrictions

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor Henry McMaster officially lifted restaurant capacity restrictions Friday, effective immediately.

Restaurants can now operate at 100% capacity. Other safety guidelines including masks and the “last call” order remain in effect. The “last call” order prohibits the sale or consumption of alcohol in restaurants after 11 p.m.

Other measures that are strongly encouraged but no longer required are:

Restaurants should space indoor and outdoor tables six feet apart, to the extent possible

Restaurants should limit seating at each table to no more than eight customers and patrons, exclusive of family units or members of the same household

Restaurants should adopt and enforce a process to ensure that customers and patrons are able to maintain a minimum of six feet of separation from other parties while waiting to be seated

Restaurants should minimize, modify, or discontinue services that allow customers and patrons to fill or refill their own beverage cups

“South Carolina is open for business,” McMaster said. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targetd one — aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”

