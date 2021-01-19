Gov. McMaster orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor LCpl. Gore

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of LCpl. Melton ‘Fox’ Gore.

McMaster also requests flags flown over buildings of political subdivisions of the state be flown in the same manner.

The order is in effect from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday and is as a tribute to the fallen Horry County police officer. LCpl. Gore died while removing debris from the roadway on Highway 22 near Highway 31. He was hit by an SUV and killed.

LCpl. Gore served as an officer with the department for more than 20 years. He was 57 years old.

Public viewing and visitation for Gore will be held Tuesday evening from 6-7:30 in the auditorium of North Myrtle Beach High School, at 3750 Sea Mountain Hwy, Little River, SC 29566.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, located at 2101 N Oak St, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.