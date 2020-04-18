Gov. McMaster orders flags to be flown at half staff to honor SC deputy killed in line of duty

CHARELSTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA/ WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday to honor a SC deputy who was killed in the line of duty this week.

29-year-old deputy Jeremy Ladue was on patrol Monday in the 2400 block of Savannah Highway in West Ashley when a vehicle collided into his patrol car.

Both the deputy and other motorist were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office later reported the deputy and the driver of the vehicle did not survive their injuries.

Today we've lowered our flags in honor of Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy C. LaDue who tragically lost his life in the line of duty this week. Please keep his family and community in your prayers. https://t.co/yfJCSAROwk — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 18, 2020

Officials say Ladue has served the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since February 2019 and patrolled the West Ashley district. He is survived by his parents and sister.