Gov. McMaster orders SC Capitol Building flags to fly at half-staff to remember Colorado shooting victims

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 22: Flowers are seen at a fence outside the location where a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper’s grocery store on Monday on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people were killed in the attack. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered flags at the South Carolina Capitol Building to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday after a shooting Monday in Boulder, Colorado, killed 10, according to a social media post from the governor’s press office.

The victims, which included a police officer, were killed after a 21-year-old suspect opened fire in a crowded supermarket.

In honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Boulder, Colorado, the President has issued a proclamation to display the flag of the United States at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, (1/3) — SC Governor Press (@scgovernorpress) March 23, 2021

President Joe Biden has issued a proclamation for flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House, public buildings and grounds, military posts and military stations.