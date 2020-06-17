Live Now
Public hearing on removal of Dillon County administrator Tony Clyburn

Gov. McMaster releases statement on 5th Anniversary of shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:
emanuel-ame_296129

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement Wednesday morning for the 5th Anniversary of the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church:

Five years ago, we lost nine beautiful souls at Mother Emanuel and our state was shaken by an unspeakable act of hatred and ignorance. But evil did not win the day. Love, compassion, strength, and faith – exemplified by the families of the Emanuel 9 – reigned supreme.

We must not simply remember the lessons learned that day and in the days and weeks which followed. We must carry them with us each day, recognizing that although evil and tragedy exist, the unifying effects of grace and love abound and conquer all.

GOV. HENRY MCMASTER

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories