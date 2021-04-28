Gov. McMaster says school mask mandates are ‘ridiculous’

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about vaccine distribution and abortion during a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said that parents should make decisions about whether their children wear masks in schools.

“It is ridiculous for school districts to tell parents whether or not their child should wear a mask in the classroom, that is up to the parent,” a tweet from McMaster’s Twitter account reads. “Every teacher has had the opportunity to get vaccinated and are safe from the virus. It’s time to unmask our children.”

In a 50-second video, McMaster said it is “a high ridiculosity” for the government to require masks in schools, and that schools were extremely safe during the height of the pandemic.