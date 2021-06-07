Gov. McMaster announces COVID-19 State of Emergency will not be renewed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster was joined by state public health officials for a media briefing to update the public on the state’s response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Gov. McMaster announced he is not renewing the State of Emergency he issued for the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, 451 days ago. It expired Sunday.

McMaster says he doesn’t believe emergency powers are needed now. But South Carolinians must remain careful. he says officials are watching what goes on around the world related to the pandemic.

