COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed legislation Monday approving a $1.3 billion incentive package for an electric vehicle factory in the Midlands.

The incentive package in House Bill 3604 is to bring Scout Motors, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, to the Columbia area. The company is promising $2 billion in investments and 4,000 jobs.

“All of the parts of state government is all about economic growth,” McMaster said. “Without economic growth, you don’t have education, you can’t protect your natural environment and heritage, so this is a transformative moment for our state and we’re going to have more.”

Most of the money approved by South Carolina lawmakers would go toward infrastructure surrounding the area of the future building. The incentive package is tied mostly to the site itself.

Scout Motors CEO Scott Keogh said three things help set South Carolina apart from other states. The site for the manufacturing facility, the workforce and state officials willing and eager to work with them.

State leaders said the investment will change the Midlands and state.

“If you look at Greer, Spartanburg and Greenville in what’s happened in the 30 years since BMW came to the Upstate, we can expect to see that type of transformation in Columbia and the Midlands, Secretary of StateHarry Lightsey said.