Gov. McMaster, state leaders to discuss re-opening schools Wednesday

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor McMaster and state leaders will hold a media briefing Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. to discuss re-opening schools.

Joining McMaster will be Senate President Harvey Peeler, House Speaker Jay Lucas, and others, according to the Governor’s Office.

Count on New13 for live coverage and updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: