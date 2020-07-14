Gov. McMaster, state leaders to discuss re-opening schools Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Governor McMaster and state leaders will hold a media briefing Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. to discuss re-opening schools.
Joining McMaster will be Senate President Harvey Peeler, House Speaker Jay Lucas, and others, according to the Governor’s Office.
