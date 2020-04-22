WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster, Superintendent of Education Spearman to make education announcement

If you are on mobile device and do not see the video, please click here to watch.
COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and SC State Superintendent of Edcuation Molly Spearman are scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday.
The governor’s office says the announcement will take place at the SC Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia around 11 a.m.

On March 24, News13 reported that schools in SC would remain closed through the end of April.

