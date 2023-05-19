COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster will announce Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Friday morning in Columbia.
The following law enforcement agencies have officers named as finalists:
- South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
- State Law Enforcement Division
- South Carolina Highway Patrol
- South Carolina Department of Corrections
- Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office
- Greenville County Sheriff’s Office
- Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
- Horry County Sheriff’s Office
- Sumter County Sheriff’s Office
- Columbia Police Department
- North Charleston Police Department
- Rock Hill Police Department
- Charleston Police Department