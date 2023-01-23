COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster will deliver his annual State of the State speech Wednesday night in an address televised live on South Carolina ETV.

SCETV will also provide coverage of the Democratic response to the address by District 32 Sen. Robbie Sabb, who represents Berkeley, Florence, Georgetown, Horry and Williamsburg counties.

During the speech, McMaster will discuss his priorities and goals for the upcoming legislative session during a joint session of the General Assembly in the House of Chambers in Columbia.

The broadcast, which begins at 7 p.m., will be available via livestream on the SCETV website or through cable, satellite and other TV providers.

The speech, message and interviews with key legislators will also air live on South Carolina Public Radio.