Gov. McMaster to hold briefing at 4:30 as state continues to break records with COVID-19 cases

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials will hold a media briefing at 4:30 p.m. on the coronavirus.

You can watch the briefing live here on wbtw.com in the video player above beginning at 4:30 p.m. The briefing will be held at the South Carolina Emergency Operation Center in West Columbia and also will be on SCETV’s website at scetv.org.

South Carolina continues to break new records with COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the state logged 1,741 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the previous high.

On Friday, McMaster declared a new state of emergency and said no more restrictions will be lifted until cases decrease.

McMaster said mandating masks is “impractical,” but strongly encouraged masks be worn in public. He is not considering closing beaches again ahead of the 4th of July weekend, but DHEC recommends anyone who has gone to the beach to get tested, as they’ve “likely come in contact” with someone who is positive but asymptomatic.

