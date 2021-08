NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) -- Power crews are working to restore service to more than 5,000 customers after an ice truck overturned Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach.

Pat Dowling, a spokesman for the city of North Myrtle Beach, said a Frank's Ice Company delivery truck landed on its side after crashing at Water Tower Road and Par Avenue. The road will remain closed until a towing company is able to get the truck back on its wheels, Dowling said.