Gov. McMaster to meet with coastal emergency management leaders to discuss hurricane preps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will meet virtually with coastal emergency management officials to discuss hurricane preparedness procedures on Thursday.

SCEMD Director Kim Stenson, local officials from Charleston, Beaufort and Horry Counties, and representatives from the Department of Public Safety and Department of Transportation are expected to be on the call.

They will likely discuss hurricane preparedness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor McMaster will hold a press conference immediately following that meeting where he’ll discuss some of those preparedness plans.