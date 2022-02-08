Gov. McMaster visited Mar-a-Lago for private visit with Donald Trump

Gov. Henry McMaster with President Donald Trump by his side speaks to the crowd at Airport High School Monday, June 25, 2018, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster met privately with former President Donald Trump last week.

McMaster, who has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, traveled to Mar-a-Lago at the former president’s request “and was happy to do so,” according to the governor’s Communications Director, Brian Symmes.

While Symmes would not disclose any details about the private conversation, he said Gov. McMaster “has long enjoyed a close friendship and productive working relationship with President Trump.”

Gov. McMaster is seeking re-election against Democratic challengers Joe Cunningham and Mia McLeod. The former president offered his endorsement for the governor last spring.

Donald Trump first campaigned for Gov. McMaster in 2018 while seeking his first full term as South Carolina’s leader. McMaster replaced Nikki Haley after she was appointed to serve as United States Ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump Administration.

Gov. McMaster also met with Haley ahead of his trip to visit Donald Trump in Florida.